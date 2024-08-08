Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,082 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,507,000 after buying an additional 3,783,250 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,909,000 after buying an additional 2,940,103 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after buying an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.