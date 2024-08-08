Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,746 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after buying an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 701,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $756,322.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,291,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $756,322.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,291,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,582,514 shares of company stock valued at $55,005,457. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. 662,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,118. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

