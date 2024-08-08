Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 45.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 864,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.