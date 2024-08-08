Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.37. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

