GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

