GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at UBS Group

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 407,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 68,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

