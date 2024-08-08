Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 61,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

