Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Trading Down 6.7%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.85 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 183,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 508,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

