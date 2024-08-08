Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.60.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 303,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,354. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $4,720,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $22,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.