Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 285.60 ($3.65). 2,019,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9,476.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 333.90 ($4.27).

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Linda Cook sold 5,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £17,847.26 ($22,808.00). 33.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.47) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 385 ($4.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

