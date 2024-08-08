HC Wainwright Lowers ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Price Target to $4.50

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

ASPI stock remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,436. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 5.16.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

In related news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 61,849 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,707,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at $116,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.