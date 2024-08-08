HC Wainwright Lowers ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Price Target to $4.50

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ASPI stock remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,436. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 5.16.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at $116,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
