HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Poseida Therapeutics
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.