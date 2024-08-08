HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 204,170 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

