Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.70.

NYSE HR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 334,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,027. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,820,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

