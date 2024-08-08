Heartland BancCorp’s (HLAN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00.
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.
