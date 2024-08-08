Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 12,704,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284,735. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

