Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.82 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $55.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00036261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,865,137,918 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,865,137,917.49619 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05311866 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $64,646,989.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

