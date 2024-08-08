Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002451 BTC on exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and $9.60 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.36524511 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,713,159.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

