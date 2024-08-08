Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

HRTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 1,724,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 100,603 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,567 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,802 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 514,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 113,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

