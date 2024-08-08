Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Declares Dividend of $0.32 (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LON HIK traded up GBX 145 ($1.85) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,985 ($25.37). 27,563,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,222 ($28.40). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,900.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,909.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,964.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.56) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.14) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.56) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,225 ($28.43).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

