Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Hilton Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,977. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $205.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

