Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 18,186,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,658. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,519.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,871.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,907 shares of company stock valued at $19,445,689. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

