HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $179,416.32 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $461.49 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

