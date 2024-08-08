HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $625.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUBS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $5.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $466.06. 286,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,123. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.