Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.03. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 135,795 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 11.5 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $670.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,848,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $18,489,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,100 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 78.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,224,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 536,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 439,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

