Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.56.

Get Huntsman alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HUN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.