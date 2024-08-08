Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.56.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
