Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HYMC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 110,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,636. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

