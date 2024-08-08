Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.
Hycroft Mining Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of HYMC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 110,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,636. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.60.
About Hycroft Mining
