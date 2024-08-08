iA Financial Co. Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.54. 15,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,848. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$94.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on iA Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,207. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.