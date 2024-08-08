IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.08.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.48. 428,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $61.56.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. Research analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,426,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $27,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 5,474.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 337,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IAC by 113.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after buying an additional 282,304 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after buying an additional 265,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

