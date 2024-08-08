ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.20

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2028 per share by the bank on Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

ICICI Bank has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICICI Bank to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

