ICON (ICX) Price Down 14.5% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. ICON has a market cap of $130.74 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,822,687 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,011,813,086.7530737 with 1,011,813,086.7530736 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12906354 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $5,019,729.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

