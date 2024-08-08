ICON (ICX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.04 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $137.88 million and $4.04 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,830,309 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

