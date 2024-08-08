Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.57.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,443. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.23. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

