Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.70. 2,063,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,443. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.23. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

