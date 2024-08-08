Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.57.

ILMN traded up $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $126.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,443. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

