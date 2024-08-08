Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 18.8%

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) were up 18.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 115,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 208,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Independence Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.54.
About Independence Gold
Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.
