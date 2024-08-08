Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 24 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 421.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,785 shares of company stock valued at $60,416,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $18.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $630.35. 3,049,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $653.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.