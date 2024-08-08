Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $45,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.49. 1,140,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average is $187.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. CIBC increased their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

