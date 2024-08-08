Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 94.0% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of IBIT traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. 32,395,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,920,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

