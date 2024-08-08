Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 712,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 256,599 shares.The stock last traded at $13.14 and had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,312.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Indivior by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Indivior by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

