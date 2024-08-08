Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Raised to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.
INFN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.
Infinera Stock Down 1.7 %
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
