Information Services Group’s (III) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $3.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -900.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9,259.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

