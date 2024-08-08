Information Services Group’s (III) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $3.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of III stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -900.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9,259.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.