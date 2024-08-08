Insider Buying: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Buys 434,405 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SQ traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
