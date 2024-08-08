Insider Buying: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Buys 434,405 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Block Stock Performance

SQ traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

Get Block alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.