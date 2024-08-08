Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Purchases 3,850 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Pamela C. Stewart acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,672.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 128,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 79,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

