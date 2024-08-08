Insider Buying: Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) Director Adam Rothstein bought 3,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $21,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,554.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Rothstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Adam Rothstein bought 4,016 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

RSVR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,998. The firm has a market cap of $464.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 364,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

See Also

