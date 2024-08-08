Insider Buying: The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Purchases $75,144.80 in Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GDV stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 5.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 297,216 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

