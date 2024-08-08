Insider Buying: The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Purchases $75,144.80 in Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
GDV stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.91.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 5.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.