Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $23,122.50 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 15,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $23,122.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,236,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Neil Desai sold 5,652 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $7,573.68.
- On Monday, July 1st, Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
