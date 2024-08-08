Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $23,122.50 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 15,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $23,122.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,236,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Neil Desai sold 5,652 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $7,573.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on AADI

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.