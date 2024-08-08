Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMZN stock opened at $162.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

