Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,526.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 190,754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.