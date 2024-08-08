Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,526.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 190,754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.