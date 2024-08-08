Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 666 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Gunther also recently made the following trade(s):

Catalent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

