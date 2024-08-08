Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) VP Sells $33,473.45 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCRN

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.